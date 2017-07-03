El Al’s Sun d'Or To Buy Israir

El Al’s leisure travel subsidiary Sun d'Or will buy Israel’s third-largest airline Israir, after the El Al board approved the acquisition.

Sun d'Or has no aircraft of its own, but uses El Al planes to operate services to summer leisure destinations, mostly in Europe.

Israir is a small airline that operates domestic services and a limited international schedule.

The deal, which is yet to be signed, is expected to close before the end of the year. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.