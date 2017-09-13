easyJet Launches Flight Connections Service

September 13, 2017

Low cost carrier easyJet has announced a new flight connections booking service, initially at its London Gatwick hub, with launch partners WestJet and Norwegian.

The ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ service will allow its passengers to connect with flights to Canada on WestJet and to Norwegian’s destinations from Gatwick. The UK airline will also start selling tickets for partner airline’s flights on easyjet.com.

In addition to the Gatwick launch, easyJet plans to extend the service to other European airports including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Geneva, Milan Malpensa and Paris Charles De Gaulle.

“Around 70 million passengers flying through an easyJet airport each year are connecting on to other flights, mainly long-haul, and it is this market segment that Worldwide by easyJet will open up for us,” chief executive Carolyn McCall said.

“Because of easyJet’s strong positions at Europe’s leading airports and our customer focus, long haul carriers have been asking to work with easyJet for some time and the new technology platform has now allowed us to do so.”

Currently, around 200,000 ‘self-connect’ on easyJet, the airline said - booking separate easyJet flights and the GatwickConnects product in three different transactions. The new service will allow it all to be grouped under one booking.

Scottish regional carrier Loganair has also been signed up for the service, with bookings available from next month. easyJet passengers will be able to transfer in Glasgow and Edinburgh to Loganair’s Highlands and Islands flights.