Dubai Aerospace To Buy Lessor AWAS

April 24, 2017

Aircraft lessor Dubai Aerospace will buy Dublin-based competitor AWAS in a deal that will more than triple the size of the UAE company's fleet.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) said it will acquire the AWAS group of companies from private equity investors Terra Firma Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition will boost the number of aircraft owned, managed and committed by DAE to 394 from 104 at present. The combined fleet is valued at more than USD$14 billion, DAE said.

Dubai Aerospace Managing Director Khalifa AlDaboos said the “acquisition of AWAS is strategically compelling and propels DAE into a top 10 aircraft leasing platform. Our leasing business has been growing at a rapid clip and this will more than double the current size of our business.”

The transaction, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017, is subject to regulatory approval.