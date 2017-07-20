Delta Signs Up For LaGuardia Redevelopment

July 20, 2017

Delta Air Lines has received final approval for a lease agreement for a new USD$4 billion terminal development at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The 37-gate facility is the final part of airport owners the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s plans to completely rebuild the airport located in the New York City borough of Queens.

The Port Authority will contribute a maximum of $600 million to the project, with Delta providing the balance and assuming responsibility for cost overruns. Work on the Delta redevelopment will begin in late summer, with the overall LaGuardia renovation expected to be finished in 2021.

In a project announcement, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said “The transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a state-of-the-art transportation hub is key to the economic growth and strength of the entire state. With this action, we are taking the next major step in our work to build a new LaGuardia - an economic engine and world-class airport worthy of New York.”

Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said “We are now looking forward to breaking ground on our historic state-of-the-art facility… This is an important step forward for our customers and employees at one of our most important hubs and builds on years of Delta's investment in New York.”

The Delta facility will consist of four concourses and 37 gates, plus check-in, security checkpoints and baggage claim areas. The new terminal will have direct access between the parking garage and the airport's new Central Hall.

Delta also announced the launch of biometric boarding passes at Washington’s Reagan National Airport. Members of the airline’s SkyMiles frequent flier programme will be able to use their fingerprint instead of a paper or electronic boarding pass at the gate.

Delta said the ability to use finger prints to check a bag will be available at the airport later in the summer.