Delta, Korean Air To Establish Pacific JV

March 29, 2017

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air have signed a memorandum of understanding for an integrated trans-Pacific joint venture.

On approval, the JV will allow the airlines to share flight costs and revenue, and coordinate schedules. The combined network stretches to 290 destinations in the Americas and over 80 in Asia, Delta said in a statement.

“This agreement deepens our longstanding partnership with Korean Air and will provide the global access and seamless service our customers demand,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian said.

The JV “will benefit our customers by providing more convenient connection schedules and widen their opportunities in earning mileages,” Korean Air’s chief executive Yang Ho Cho said. “With this agreement, we will reinforce Incheon airport’s position as a major international hub in North East Asia and support the growth of Korea’s aviation industry.”

Delta will launch a new Atlanta-Seoul service in June 2017, adding to Korean’s existing flight between the cities. KAL will continue its expansion to the US with an additional frequency to Los Angeles, and a second flight to San Francisco.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.