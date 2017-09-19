COMAC Adds 130 Orders For C919 Jet

Chinese aircraft builder COMAC announced new orders for 130 of its C919 passenger jet, including the first repeat order.

Agricultural Bank of China Financial Leasing is the first customer to place a second order for the C919, adding 20 confirmed orders and an LOI (letter of intent) for 10 more to a 2012 commitment for 45.

China Nuclear Construction Finance Leasing placed a firm order for 20 of the 168-seat jet, and an LOI to buy 20 more. Hubao Leasing and China Aviation International Leasing both ordered 15 aircraft, and signed LOIs for 15 each.

The latest orders take the C919’s total orders and intentions to buy to 730 from 27 airlines and leasing companies.

The C919 had its first flight in May 2017, three years later than initially planned, but entry into service is still some distance away as Chinese certification is expected to take at least another two years. International certification, initially with the US FAA and Europe’s EASA, could take an additional year or more.