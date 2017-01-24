CityJet, Bombardier Agree CRJ900 Order

Irish regional carrier CityJet has signed an agreement for six Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, worth USD$280 million at list prices.

The conditional agreement includes options for an additional four aircraft. The CRJ900s will be operated on a wet lease basis for Scandinavian Airlines (SAS).

“We have been very satisfied with the performance of the CRJ900 regional jets which have proven themselves to be the ideal and most efficient aircraft for our contract flying with Scandinavian Airlines,” CityJet chairman Pat Byrne said.

CityJet currently operates eight CRJ900s and will take delivery of four additional aircraft this year from a previous order. The airline will also operate 11 CRJ900s for SAS as part of its takeover of Cimber, a Danish regional airline.