China Southern Orders 20 Airbus A350s

April 26, 2017

China Southern Airlines has ordered 20 Airbus A350-900s in a deal worth USD$6.2 billion at current list prices.

The aircraft will be delivered between 2019 and 2022, China Southern said in a submission to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Six will be delivered in each of 2019 and 2020, and four in 2021 and 2022.

China Southern’s president Tan Wangeng said the A350 “is the ideal choice for our international long haul routes. The introduction of the A350 XWB will help to strengthen our position as one of the world’s leading international carriers.”

China Southern operates a fleet of over 300 Airbus aircraft, including over 250 A320-family planes and five A380s.