China, Russia Set Up Wide-Body Joint Venture

May 22, 2017

China’s COMAC and Russia’s UAC aircraft builders have established a joint venture to develop a long-range wide-body commercial plane.

The China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Company (CRAIC), will be a joint venture between the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and the United Aircraft Corporation of Russia (UAC) and will be based in Shanghai.

COMAC chairman Jin Zhuanglong said that with CRAIC “We will develop a competitive long range wide body commercial aircraft, [and] provide a better service to the airlines and more contribution to the global aviation market.”

CRAIC said it was planning a 280-seat three class aircraft with a range of 12,000 km. The aircraft will be assembled in Shanghai.

COMAC produces the ARJ21 regional jet, and earlier this month had the first flight of the 168-seat C919 airliner. The C919 will be a direct competitor to smaller versions of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families of aircraft.

UAC’s Sukhoi produces the Superjet 100, a 95-seat aircraft. There are currently over 100 Superjets in service.