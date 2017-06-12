China Eastern Flight Returns To Sydney With Engine Damage

June 12, 2017

A China Eastern Airlines flight to Shanghai turned back to Sydney late on Sunday after an “abnormal” engine situation.

Flight MU736 had just taken off from Sydney’s Kingsford Smith airport when the crew “observed the abnormal situation of the left engine and decided to return to Sydney airport immediately,” the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines, landed safely a short time later. Pictures on social media showed damage to the left engine’s casing.

Australia’s Transport Safety Bureau launched an investigation into the incident, with Chinese authorities contributing to the report.