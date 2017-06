China Aircraft Leasing Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX

June 14, 2017

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) announced an order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, worth USD$5.8 billion at list prices.

The order, the Hong Kong-based lessor’s first direct with Boeing, will be delivered between 2019 and 2023.

CALC also has orders for 147 Airbus aircraft with 57 already delivered. The orders include 68 A320neo-family planes.

China Aircraft Leasing currently has a fleet of 87 aircraft.