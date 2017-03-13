CDB Aviation Announces USD$3.3 Bln Boeing Order

China’s CDB Aviation Lease Finance announced an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s on Monday, in a deal worth USD$3.3 billion at list prices.

Ireland based CDB Aviation, a subsidiary of China Development Bank, currently has a portfolio of over 200 aircraft. The announcement puts a name to the previously unidentified customer Boeing was showing for the order.

“We are very pleased to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation," VP Northeast Asia Sales Rick Anderson said in a statement. Boeing was looking forward to addressing the “opportunities presented in a rapidly growing market for commercial airplanes,” he added.

Boeing said it has now taken more than 3,600 orders for the the 737 MAX from 83 customers worldwide.