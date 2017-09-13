Cathay Pacific Firms Up Airbus A321neo Order

September 13, 2017

Cathay Pacific and Airbus have agreed final terms for an order for 32 A321neo aircraft, in a deal worth USD$4.06 billion at list prices.

The aircraft will replace 15 A320s and eight A321s operated by the airline’s regional unit Cathay Dragon. The additional planes in the order will allow the airline to capture growth opportunities in the region, it said.

The new A321s will be delivered between 2020 and 2023.

Cathay also announced in a stock exchange submission, that an existing order for six Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is to be converted to six A350-900s. The -900s will be delivered in 2019 and 2020. The saving based on downsizing the aircraft is approximately USD$288 million.

The airline will also take a delivery delay on five A350-1000s, pushing them back from 2020 to 2021.