British Airways Flights To Operate Despite Strike

January 6, 2017

British Airways said its customers will be able to fly to their destinations on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, despite a proposed strike by some cabin crew.

The Unite union, representing 2,500 ‘mixed fleet’ cabin crew has called a 48 hour strike from January 10 in a dispute over pay.

British Airways confirmed that all flights to and from London Gatwick and London City airports will operate normally over the strike period, but that some London Heathrow flights will be “merged”.

Passengers affected by Heathrow flight cancellations will be notified and offered alternatives, the airline said.

In a statement, BA urged its mixed fleet cabin crew to abandon strike plans, and said it would be available for further dialogue with the Unite union.

The strike call comes after a ballot of the mixed fleet crew came out 79 percent in favour of industrial action. The union said its members were legally required to take industrial action within 28 days of voting for it.

The pay dispute is over the 2,500, or 15 percent of total BA cabin crew, that work under “mixed fleet” employment terms. Unite says that they earn just over GBP£12,000 (USD$14,750) plus flight pay of £3 per hour when they start employment.