British Airways Cabin Crew Announce Further Strike

July 5, 2017

The Unite union that represents British Airways cabin crew working under mixed fleet employment terms announced a further two week strike from July 19.

The mixed fleet crew, which make up about 15 percent of total BA cabin crew numbers, will strike from 00:01 on Wednesday July 19 to 23:59 hours on Tuesday August 1, 2017, in support of a wages claim.

The strike is intended to put further pressure on the airline after the current 16-day strike by the same group ends at midnight on Sunday July 16.

British Airways said all passengers will be able to fly to their destinations during the just announced strike. It said that London Gatwick, London City and Stansted flights will operate as normal, plus the majority of flights to and from London Heathrow.

BA received UK Department for Transport permission to lease nine Qatar Airways aircraft plus crew to operate some short-haul flights during the current strike.

The Unite union representing the airline’s 2,500 mixed fleet cabin crew says basic pay starts at GBP£12,192 with £3 an hour flight pay. Unite estimates that mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000 on average, including allowances, a year.