Bombardier Says Airshow Helped Build Momentum

June 22, 2017

Bombardier said it had continued to build momentum at the Paris Air Show, where it signed orders and commitments valued at up to USD$2 billion.

On Monday the Canadian plane and train maker announced an agreement with Philippine Airlines for the exercise of purchase rights for seven Q400s. The agreement brings PAL’s total orders for Q400s to 12. The new order is worth USD$235 million at list prices.

On the second day of the airshow Bombardier unveiled Ethiopian Airlines as the previously undisclosed customer for an order of five Q400s valued at USD$162 million. The order will bring Ethiopian’s Q400 fleet to 24 aircraft.

Also on Tuesday Bombardier signed a Letter of Intent with India’s SpiceJet for 25 Q400s and purchase rights for 25 more. Based on the list price, an order could be valued at up to USD$1.7 billion.

On Wednesday a Letter of Intent was signed with South African carrier CemAir for two Q400s. A firm order would add to the airline’s current fleet of 17 Bombardier aircraft.

Also on Wednesday, Ilyushin Finance and an undisclosed airline signed a framework agreement on the lease of six CS300s, part of an order for 20 of the aircraft Ilyushin signed in 2013.

In wrapping up the show, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said “We are concluding the airshow with solid momentum, and I am very pleased with the level of interest and activity we are seeing in all of our aircraft programmes.

“With our unique product portfolio, we are the leader in the market segment below 150 seats, and the orders and commitments, from multiple operators, for over 60 Q400 aircraft announced during the airshow are clear demonstrations that Bombardier already has innovative solutions that meet market requirements for larger and higher-performance turboprops.”