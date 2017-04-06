Boeing Wins First Quarter Orders Race

April 6, 2017

Boeing beat Airbus in the first quarter commercial aircraft orders race as the European manufacturer’s net total slipped to just six planes.

Airbus took 26 orders in the quarter to end March, 19 of which were for the soon to be discontinued A320ceo, and just one for its successor, the A320neo.

Taking 20 cancellations and changes into consideration, Airbus was left with a net order increase of six aircraft.

In contrast, Boeing took 190 commercial aircraft orders in the period, with cancellations and conversions to other models bringing the net order total down to 162.

The 737 received 165 orders from unidentified customers, with the 787 adding 11 and the 777 another nine.

Boeing delivered 169 commercial aircraft in the quarter, including 113 737s and 32 787s.

Airbus delivered 136 planes including 26 of the heavily delayed A320neo, as Pratt & Whitney engine delivery problems continued to affect production.

Airbus continued its ramp up of A350 deliveries with 13 A350-900s going out to customers in the quarter.