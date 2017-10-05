Boeing Third Quarter Deliveries Rise 7.4 Percent

October 5, 2017

Boeing delivered 7.4 percent more commercial aircraft in the third quarter than the same period last year as it ramped up deliveries of the 737 MAX.

Third quarter deliveries of 202 beat 3Q16’s total of 188 and the second quarter of 2017’s total of 183 aircraft.

Boeing best seller, the 737, saw 145 aircraft handed over to airlines and lessors in Q3, up from 120 last year, and bringing 2017’s total to 381.

Deliveries of larger aircraft were a bit softer during the quarter, with the 777 continuing to fall as Boeing prepares for the switch to 777X production. The 787 Dreamliner saw a small drop in planes handed over, but deliveries of the slow selling 747 looked a little better with four during the quarter against the same number for the first and second quarter combined.

Total deliveries for the three months to end September were 554 as Boeing heads towards its forecast for 2017 of between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft deliveries.