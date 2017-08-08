Boeing Takes US$1.79 Bln Air Lease Order

August 8, 2017

US aircraft lessor Air Lease and Boeing have agreed terms for a firm order for 14 aircraft including 12 737 MAXs previously announced at the Paris Air Show.

The 737 order, for five MAX 7s and seven MAX 8s, brings Air Lease's total 737 MAX orders to 130.

Air Lease also added to previous orders for 787 Dreamliners with an additional two 787-9s. The combined order for the 14 aircraft is worth USD$1.79 billion at Boeing list prices.

“These additional orders reflect ALC's highly successful placements to date of our MAX and 787 order book and the need to fulfil the incremental demand we are experiencing for these aircraft across both existing and new customers,” chief executive John Plueger said.

Air Lease owns or manages over 280 aircraft and leases them to almost 90 airlines worldwide.