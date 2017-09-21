Boeing Sees Growth In Southeast Asia Market

Boeing has forecast strong demand for aircraft in Southeast Asia over the next 20 years, as traffic continues to grow.

The company’s Southeast Asia Current Market Outlook forecasts an increase in annual traffic of 6.2 percent in the region, beating the global average growth rate by 1.5 percent. It projects deliveries of 4,210 aircraft over the next 20 years, valued at USD$650 billion.

Boeing forecasts continuing strong growth in the single-aisle market, with deliveries of 3,230 aircraft worth $370 billion. The wide-body segment will see deliveries of 930 planes worth $280 billion, split between 610 small wide-body aircraft and 320 medium and large planes.

“Southeast Asia continues to be one of fastest growing markets in the world – and a key focus area for Boeing – as the region accounts for more than 10 percent of the total global demand," Boeing VP Dinesh Keskar said.

Boeing projects worldwide demand for 41,030 new planes over the next 20 years.