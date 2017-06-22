Boeing Rounds Off Paris With 125-Plane Deal

June 22, 2017

Boeing kicked off the final day of the Paris Air Show with a commitment for 125 737 MAX 8s from an unidentified airline customer.

The commitment is valued at USD$14 billion at Boeing list prices when finalised. The sales agreement includes purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft.

Aircraft lessor AerCap placed an order for 15 of Boeing’s latest 737, the MAX 10. The deal is a conversion from a previous order for smaller 737 MAXs. The MAX 10 order is worth around $1.87 billion at list prices.

China’s Ruili Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth $2.2 billion at list prices when finalised.

Algerian carrier Tassili Airlines ordered three Next-Generation 737-800s to add to its existing fleet of the type. Boeing values the order at $294 million at list prices.

The orders and commitments round out a very successful Paris Air Show for Boeing. On Monday it launched the 737 MAX 10, the largest member of the 737 MAX family, designed to compete with the A321neo that has seen strong sales for Airbus.

Boeing said it had received more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers for the MAX 10, although a number were conversions from previous orders for other 737 MAXs.

Boeing took incremental orders and commitments during the airshow for a total of 571 aircraft, with a value of $74.8 billion at list prices.

Aircraft lessors generally led the order charge, although a 100 plane MAX 10 order from United Airlines gave Boeing a major boost on Tuesday.

Avolon signed the biggest firm order in dollar terms, $8.4 billion, for 75 737 MAX 8s on Tuesday. Aercap’s agreement for 30 787-9 Dreamliners at $8.1 billion was second on the list, while CDB Aviation Lease Finance’s $7.4 billion order for 52 737 MAXs and eight 787-9s came in third. China Aircraft Leasing ordered $5.8 billion worth of 737 MAXs on Tuesday, including 15 MAX 10s.

Direct airline customers also put in some solid orders during the show. Indonesia’s Lion Air committed to order 50 737 MAX 10s in a $6.2 billion deal, and India’s SpiceJet committed to 40 737 MAX 10s, 20 of which were conversions from a previous order. But the biggest deal by far was the commitment from an unidentified airline customer to order 125 737 MAX 8s, worth $14 billion.

During the show Boeing also released its 2017 market outlook, which raised its 20-year projection to more than 41,000 new commercial aircraft, valued at $6.1 trillion.

All prices are Boeing list prices.