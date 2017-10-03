Boeing Rolls Out Singapore Airlines' First 787-10

October 3, 2017

Boeing has rolled out the first 787-10 Dreamliner for launch customer Singapore Airlines at its North Charleston assembly plant.

The 787-10, the first of Singapore’s order for 30 of the type, is due to be delivered in the first half of 2018. It will be used on SIA's medium-haul routes.

In addition to the firm order, Singapore earlier in the year signed a letter of intent to purchase 19 more 787-10s.

The 787-10 is the largest member of the Dreamliner family, seating up to 330 in a two class layout. Boeing had taken orders for 177 787-10s by the end of August.