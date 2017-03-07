Boeing Rolls Out First 737 MAX 9

March 7, 2017

Boeing rolled out the first 737 MAX 9, the second of its updated and re-engined MAX family, at its Renton plant on Tuesday.

The 737 MAX 9 has a capacity of up to 220 passengers and a 3,515 nautical miles range. It is scheduled to enter commercial service in 2018.

The aircraft will now undergo systems checks, fuelling and engine runs, and when those are completed it will begin flight testing.

Boeing said the first member of 737 MAX family, the MAX 8, is on track for first delivery to Norwegian in the second quarter of 2017.

Boeing has received orders for more than 3,600 737 MAX aircraft from 83 customers, including over 400 for the MAX 9.