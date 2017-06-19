Boeing Has Strong Start To Paris Air Show

June 19, 2017

Boeing had a strong opening day of the Paris Air Show, announcing orders for the 737, particularly for the MAX 10 it announced earlier in the day.

Indonesian low-cost carrier Lion Air added a commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s, worth USD$6.24 billion at list prices, to previous orders for 195 MAX 8s and 9s. Lion Air is the launch customer for the 737 MAX 9, and its Malaysian unit Malindo Air was first to take delivery of the MAX 8, the first MAX in commercial service.

India’s SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX aircraft, with an order for 20 737 MAX 10s, and a conversion from a previous order for 20 MAX 8s to MAX 10s. The agreement is valued at $4.7 billion at current list prices.

European travel company TUI Group also converted part of a previous 737 MAX order to 18 MAX 10s, worth $2.25 billion.

UK-based leisure airline Monarch announced an order for 15 additional 737 MAX 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at current list prices.

Norwegian added an order for two 737 MAX 8s, worth $225 million, to its existing order for the MAX.

Aircraft lessors came to the party too with combined orders for 160 aircraft, mostly 737s. In order of list price order value:

-- AerCap announced an order for 30 787-9s, worth $8.1 billion at list prices. The order takes AerCap to the top of the Dreamliner order table as the largest 787 customer.

-- CDB Aviation Lease Finance signed an MOU for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners. The order is worth $7.4 billion. As part of the deal, CDB converted six of a previous order for 737 MAX-8s to MAX 10s.

-- GECAS also converted a previous order, switching 20 737 MAXs to the bigger MAX 10. The new order is worth about $2.5 billion at list prices.

-- Tibet Financial Leasing signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 20 737 MAXs, including MAX 8s and 10s in a deal worth $2.5 billion.

-- Kuwait-based ALAFCO announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s, valued at $2.2 billion at list prices.

-- And BOC Aviation signed an MOU for 10 737 MAX 10s in a deal valued at $1.25 billion.