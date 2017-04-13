Boeing Flies 737 MAX 9 For The First Time

April 13, 2017

Boeing completed the first flight of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft on Thursday, the second member of the new MAX series to fly.

The maiden flight landed at Boeing Field near Seattle after a 2 hour 42-minute flight. Boeing said the flight performed tests on flight controls, systems and handling qualities.

“The 737 MAX team continues to fire on all cylinders,” Boeing VP Keith Leverkuhn said after the flight.

The MAX 9 joins its smaller sibling the MAX 8, first flown in January 2016 onto the flight roster. The MAX 8 received FAA certification in March and is expected to enter commercial airline service with Norwegian in the summer.

Boeing expects first delivery of the MAX 9 in 2018.