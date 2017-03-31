Boeing 787-10 Completes First Flight

Boeing flew the largest member of its Dreamliner family for the first time on Friday as the 787-10 took to the skies from the company’s North Charleston factory.

Boeing said the crew tested flight controls, systems and handling qualities during its five hour flight.

“From takeoff to landing, the airplane handled beautifully and just as expected,” Boeing’s chief 787 pilot Tim Berg said after the flight.

The 787-10 is an 18 foot (5.5 metre) stretch of the 787-9 and will seat up to 330 passengers. It is powered by either the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 or General Electric GEnx engines and will be delivered in the first half of 2018.

Boeing has taken orders for 149 787-10s including 30 from launch customer Singapore Airlines. Other major orders are from Etihad with 30, Air Lease Corporation with 25 orders, and Eva Air with 18.