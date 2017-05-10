Boeing 737 MAX Flights Halted, Engines Inspected

Boeing has suspended test flights of the 737 MAX after a problem was discovered in a CFM LEAP-1B engine component.

A CFM spokesperson said the LEAP-1B engines used in the MAX would be inspected at General Electric in Indiana or Safran in France. GE and Safran are joint venture partners in CFM International.

The engine turbine part found to have the problem is manufactured by more than one company and delivery delays are not expected to last long.

The smallest member of the updated 737 family, the MAX 8, was due to be delivered to Malindo Air this month, but that is now expected to be delayed. Norwegian Air, another customer due for its first delivery in May said it expects a delay of a few days.

The MAX 8 received FAA certification in March, clearing it for commercial service.

Boeing had taken orders for 3,714 737 MAX aircraft by the end of April.