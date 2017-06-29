BOC Aviation Orders Its First Boeing 787s

China’s BOC Aviation has placed its first order for Boeing 787s in a deal worth USD$1.08 billion at list prices.

The four Boeing 787-9s are scheduled for delivery in 2019 and will be leased to Spanish carrier Air Europa.

The order is BOC Aviation’s first for the Dreamliner and also the first for Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines which will power the aircraft.

BOC Aviation chief executive Robert Martin said “We are pleased to begin a partnership with Air Europa, a new European customer, and to support its fleet growth and expansion plans. We are delighted to add the Rolls-Royce powered Boeing 787-9 aircraft to our portfolio.”

Air Europa has eight 787-8s in service with orders for a further 18 787-9s.