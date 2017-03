BOC Aviation Orders 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8s

March 21, 2017

Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in a deal worth USD$1.43 billion at current list prices.

BOC chief executive Robert Martin said the aircraft were ordered due to their lower operating costs and fuel efficiency.

BOC has unfilled orders for 74 737 MAX 8 aircraft after today’s announcement.