BOC Aviation Orders 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s

August 3, 2017

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s in a deal worth USD$1.25 billion at current list prices.

The order, first announced at the Paris Air Show in June, established BOC as a launch customer of the largest member of the 737 MAX family of single-aisle jets.

BOC Aviation chief executive Robert Martin said the aircraft “offers airlines greater capacity combined with excellent operating costs and fuel efficiency.”

The Singapore-based lessor has ordered a total of 84 737 MAX aircraft, out of a fleet of 493 owned, managed and ordered jets.

(Airwise)