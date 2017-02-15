Berlin Airports Ground Staff To Strike On Thursday

Ground staff at Berlin’s Schönefeld and Tegel airports will go on strike on Thursday during the peak evening travel period.

The Verdi union called the strike for 16:00 on Thursday until 22:00 that evening. The airport operator in a statement warned of “severe disruption of air traffic.”

The same airports were hit by a strike last week that caused over 130 early morning flight cancellations. The strike on Thursday is aimed at the peak evening travel period with delays and cancellations expected to have some follow on effects on Friday morning.

The airports operator encouraged passengers to check on the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

The union is seeking a wage increase of between one and two euros an hour, or approximately 10 percent.