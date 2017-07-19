BA Cabin Crew To Strike For Additional 14 Days

July 19, 2017

British Airways cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ terms will strike for a further period of 14 days, from August 2.

The strike, to run from 00:01 on August 2 to 23:59 on August 15 was announced by the Unite union on the first day of another 14 day strike period. The additional two week stoppage means the Heathrow-based mixed fleet cabin crew will strike for a continuous period of four weeks.

“Attempts by British Airways to bribe cabin crew into not striking with a £250 bung represent a crude attempt to sow division and will ultimately fail,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.

“Such actions by British Airways will only serve to deepen the resolve of our members and the support they are receiving from the public and politicians.”

British Airways responded by saying that all customers will be able to fly to their destinations during the strikes. It pointed out that the Unite union represents only one of its five cabin crew fleets.

BA said that all flights to and from London Gatwick, London City and London Stansted airports will operate as normal during the stoppage, and that the majority of flights to and from London Heathrow will operate as normal.

British Airways has wet leased aircraft from Qatar Airways to operate some of its Heathrow short-haul routes during the current strike, a move criticised by Unite.

The union argues that the lease of aircraft and cabin crew from the Middle East carrier breaches European regulations and has launched legal action against the UK government’s decision to approve the lease.

“Rather than spending money on crude bribes and millions on wet leasing aircraft to defend its low pay and bullying behaviour, it’s time British Airways started talking about resolving this dispute which will further tarnish its brand,” Unite’s Richardson said.