Azul Orders Five Airbus A330-900neos

September 21, 2017

Brazilian airline Azul has ordered five Airbus A330-900neos, with deliveries due to start in late 2018.

The aircraft will be leased to Azul by Ireland based lessor Avolon, and will be used on the airline’s flights to the US and Europe.

“We are very excited to start growing again. These new planes will play a key role in the expansion of our international markets supporting our strategy of having a modern and fuel-efficient fleet,” Azul chief executive John Rodgerson said.

Azul currently operates a fleet of 123 Airbus and Embraer aircraft.

The five A330-900neos are part of an order for 15 of the type Avolon has with Airbus.