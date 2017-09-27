Avianca Pilot Strike Continues As Talks Fail

The strike by some pilots at Colombia’s Avianca will continue after the airline withdrew its pay offer during late night talks.

The Colombian Association of Civil Aviators (ACDAC), which represents just over half of Avianca pilots, said the airline tabled a pay offer during the talks, but several points already agreed had been amended. ACDAC requested time to consult its members, but the airline declined and withdrew the offer.

The strike began on September 20 after mediated talks broke down. Avianca has been using some aircraft and crews from other carriers to maintain most flights during the work stoppage.

Avianca considers the strike to be illegal as the airline provides an essential public service, and has sought a ruling from a Colombian court.

Avianca said it will resume selling tickets for its flights to, from and within Columbia from Thursday.

The airline and the Avianca Aviators Organisation union, representing just under half of pilots, have already reached a pay agreement.