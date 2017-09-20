Auckland Jet Fuel Shortage To Last For Days

September 20, 2017

The aviation fuel supply problems at New Zealand’s Auckland Airport are likely to continue for another few days, the country’s only jet fuel provider said.

Refining NZ, which pumps jet fuel to Auckland airport, said the broken pipe which has caused supply disruption over the last few days is damaged in two places 17 metres (55 feet) apart. It said a replacement section is now onsite and will be welded into position soon.

Testing of the pipe joints will last for 24 hours, with supply expected to restart between midday Sunday and midday Tuesday. Recertification will take 30 hours, Refining NZ said.

Auckland Airport said it is working with airlines to minimise the impact on passengers and recommended they check with their airline for flight information.

Air New Zealand announced 31 cancellations for Wednesday, but only three for Thursday. Long-haul services are stopping to refuel at other airports, principally Brisbane.

Virgin Australia said it would be making some refuelling stops at other airports and passengers should be prepared for slight delays as a result.

Jetstar cancelled two domestic flights on Thursday and one on Friday.

Emirates’ Dubai-Auckland flight EK449 will be rerouted through Melbourne to refuel. The change will operate until September 24th.

Cathay Pacific will reroute its flight CX198 through Brisbane while the fuel shortage continues.