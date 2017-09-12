Amsterdam Schiphol Selects Terminal Expansion Design

September 12, 2017

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport announced the winner of the design competition for its new terminal, due to open in 2023.

The design, by KAAN Architecten, is for an extension to Schiphol’s existing terminal and will be able to handle 14 million additional passengers a year. The airport said keeping the buildings together ensures that all the facilities are under one roof.

“This design suits the Schiphol DNA… it provides optimal support to passengers, contributes to our sustainability ambitions and is future-proof.” Schiphol Airport’s chief executive Jos Nijhuis said.

Project winner, KAAN Architecten, said the 100,500 sq. metre terminal’s design is based on the ability to link up with Schiphol Plaza, the airport’s train station and potential future expansion.

The new terminal will form an expansion of Schiphol's existing terminal, built next to Departure Hall 1 and Arrival Hall 1.

The last time Schiphol expanded the terminal was in 1993, when the current Departure Halls 3 and 4 and Arrival Halls 3 and 4 were added.