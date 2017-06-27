American Airlines To Roll Out CT Bag Scanning

June 27, 2017

American Airlines has announced plans to expand the use of CT scanning at airport security checkpoints.

American said the introduction of Computed Tomography (CT) technology at airports will enhance aviation security by more clearly identifying potential threat items including those concealed in personal electronic devices.

The airline said 3D CT scanning could make it possible to allow passengers to leave liquids, gels and aerosols, as well as laptops, in their carry-on bags while going through security checkpoints.

“We are always looking at ways to invest in technology that enhances global aviation security while improving the customer experience,” American Airlines SVP Kerry Philipovitch said. “We believe strongly in risk-based, intelligence-driven security protocols, which enable the aviation industry to identify, manage and mitigate risk.”

American said it would buy the ConneCT Checkpoint Security System from Analogic which is currently undergoing certification testing by the TSA. When complete, the system will be installed at an airport security checkpoint for further evaluation. Analogic is also pursuing certification for ConneCT in Europe.

Earlier this month, the TSA began demonstrating CT technology in a checkpoint lane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport’s Terminal 4. This is the first time that CT scanning has been used to screen carry-on bags, though the TSA currently uses the technology for screening checked bags.