Amazon To Set Up Its Own Air Cargo Hub

February 1, 2017

Amazon will build a USD$1.49 billion air freight hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, Kentucky governor Matt Bevin said.

The Amazon Prime Air hub to be built at CVG Airport will create 2,700 full- and part-time jobs and will be built over several years, Bevin announced. Thousands more indirect jobs are also expected to be created as a result of the hub.

The Kenton County Airport board has approved a 50-year lease for about 900 acres of property, with the airport investing $5 million in supporting infrastructure.

Amazon will receive $40 million in payroll tax incentives in an agreement with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, [and a] centralised location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfilment locations,” Amazon VP Dave Clark said.

Amazon will, over time, base 40 aircraft at the cargo hub and add over 2,000 jobs to the 10,000 already working for the company in Kentucky.