Allegiant To Lease 13 Additional A320s

June 13, 2017

Allegiant Travel has agreed lease terms for 13 Airbus A320s from lessor ALAFCO.

The eight-year-old A320s are expected to enter service with Allegiant Air in the first quarter of 2018.

“With the opportunistic acquisition of 13 aircraft, this agreement sets us right on pace toward our goal of achieving a single fleet type by 2019,” Allegiant chief executive Maurice Gallagher said.

The lease is for a period of 12 years and includes an option to purchase at the end of the term.

The Allegiant lease is Kuwait-based ALAFCO’s first in North America. It currently has a portfolio of 61 aircraft, with 115 on order from Airbus and Boeing.