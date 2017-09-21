Alitalia Delays Offer Deadline

September 21, 2017

Alitalia will give parties interested in making an offer for the Italian airline an extension to the deadline for the submission of bids.

Bidders were initially given a deadline of October 2 for their submissions, but in a statement, Alitalia extended the deadline to October 16 to give more time “to carry out extensive review.”

The Special Commissioners for the airline’s bankruptcy will still complete further stages of the procedure by the previously announced date, November 5, Alitalia said.

A number of airlines have indicated interest in bidding for all or parts of Alitalia, with Ryanair reported to have a strong interest in the airline.