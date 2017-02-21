Alitalia Cancels Many Thursday Flights

February 21, 2017

Alitalia has cancelled 60 percent of its flights on Thursday, February 23 as several of its unions called a 24 hour strike.

Domestic and international flights are affected by the industrial action. The airline said flights operating between 07:00 and 10:00, and between 18:00 and 21:00 will operate as scheduled, but some unions will strike from 14:00 until 18:00, potentially causing further disruption.

Alitalia said it has booked as many passengers as possible on alternative flights, and that refunds will be given at no charge as an alternative. Larger aircraft will also be used to carry as many passengers as possible.

Last week Alitalia said it would present a revised business plan by the end of February that is expected to include cost savings of at least EUR€160 million and 2,000 job cuts. Etihad Airways, which owns 49 percent of the Italian airline, said it supports the turnaround plan.

The airline’s unions said they will go ahead with the strike unless Alitalia management agrees to reduce jobs cuts in the business plan.