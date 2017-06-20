Airbus Takes More A320neo Orders In Paris

June 20, 2017

Airbus added to its order tally on the second day of the Paris Air show in Le Bourget with more orders for the A320neo family.

Viva Air signed a memorandum of understanding for a total of 50 A320 aircraft, comprising 35 A320neos and 15 A320ceos. An order of that size would be worth USD$5.3 billion at current list prices.

Panama-based Viva Air, owned by Irelandia Aviation, operates low cost carriers VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru.

“This new fleet will allow us to continue leading the development of the low cost model throughout Latin America,” VivaColombia chief executive William Shaw said of the order.

Dublin based lessor CDB Aviation placed an order for 45 aircraft, 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos, valued at $5.15 billion at list prices.

“We are investing in the A320neo because we believe our customers will benefit from such an advanced aircraft. These aircraft will strengthen our overall aircraft portfolio and assist in the growth of our customer base,” Peter Chang, CDB Aviation’s chief executive said in a statement.

Delta added to existing orders for Airbus A321ceos, or current engine option, aircraft. The deal pushes the Atlanta-based carrier’s order total to 122 of the type.

Delta SVP Greg May said “The A321 is fast becoming a favourite aircraft of our customers and employees alike. Its excellent operating economics and customer capacity also make it a great fit for our US domestic network.”

Many of Delta’s A321s are assembled at Airbus’s US manufacturing plant in Mobile, Alabama.

Airbus’s wide-body range also got an entry in the sales book on Tuesday with Ethiopian Airlines’ order for 10 A350-900s. The $3.1 billion deal adds to a previous Ethiopian order for 12 of the type, with four already in service.