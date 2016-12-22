Airbus Signs Iran Air Deal For 100 Aircraft

Airbus and Iran Air have signed a contract for 100 aircraft in a deal worth up to USD$18 billion at list prices.

The order is for 46 A320-family, 38 A330-family and 16 A350 aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017 Airbus said.

The agreement is subject to US government export licenses which are required for products containing 10 percent or more US technology content. Airbus said it coordinated with regulators in the EU, US and elsewhere to ensure full compliance.

“This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air’s fleet renewal”, Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier said. The deal “includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management… a significant first step in the overall modernisation of Iran’s commercial aviation sector.”

The Airbus contract comes after Boeing and Iran Air agreed an 80 aircraft order earlier this month, worth USD$16.6 billion at list prices. That agreement includes 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 current model 777-300ERs and 15 of the new 777X generation 777-9s.