Airbus Opens Air Show With 100 Aircraft GECAS Order

June 19, 2017

Airbus had a slightly more subdued start to the Paris Air Show than Boeing, announcing two commercial aircraft deals, with one major order for 100 A320neos.

GE’s aircraft leasing unit GECAS ordered 100 A320neo-family aircraft, with both A320neos and A321neos included in the deal.

GECAS said the order brings the total number of A320 family aircraft it has ordered to approximately 600, of which 220 are A320neo family, including 33 A321neos.

“The A320neo family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines… will continue to be one of the core assets in our lease portfolio,” GECAS chief executive Alec Burger said. The A321 has gained “strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type,” he added.

Los Angeles based leasing company Air Lease added to existing Airbus orders with a deal to buy 12 A321neos, worth USD$1.52 billion at list prices.

The order brings the number of Airbus aircraft ordered by Air Lease to 279, of which 70 are wide-bodies and 209 single-aisles.