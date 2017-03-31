Airbus Flies A319neo For The First Time

March 31, 2017

A third member of the Airbus A320neo family took to the skies for the first time on Friday with the maiden flight of the A319neo.

The A319neo’s first flight took off from Airbus Hamburg and landed five hours later in Toulouse.

Airbus said the flight assessed aircraft handling and checked main systems. The A319neo will be based in Toulouse to complete its flight testing.

The A319neo extends the neo family to three aircraft sizes, with seating capacity ranging from 100 to 240.