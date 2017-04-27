Airbus First Quarter Net Profit Jumps 52 Percent

April 27, 2017

Airbus posted a first quarter net income result of EUR€608 million (USD$660.5 million), a 52 percent increase from last year’s quarter.

Group revenue for the quarter to end March came in at €12.99 billion, up 7 percent from 1Q16. Revenue at the commercial aircraft division was 13 percent up at €9.82 billion. Adjusted EBIT for commercial aircraft fell 31 percent to €281 million, however.

Airbus delivered 136 commercial aircraft during the period, up from 125 in the previous year’s quarter. Thirteen A350s went out to customers as the production ramp up continues and it moves towards its monthly production target of 10 aircraft by the end of 2018.

Airbus delivered 26 A320neo-family aircraft, including the first A321neo to Virgin America in Q1. Delivery delays of the A320 are easing but “customers are experiencing a number of in-service issues which need to be resolved, in particular with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine,” the company said.

Net commercial aircraft orders dipped to six from last year’s ten, in what is generally a quiet part of the year for sales. At the end of the quarter, the order backlog stood at 6,744 aircraft, valued at €1,030 billion.

“New order activity was low in Q1 as predicted but let’s not forget that our strong order book of over 6,700 commercial aircraft supports our ongoing production ramp-up,” Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said in a statement.

Looking forward, Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft in 2017, and a mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBIT.