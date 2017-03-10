Airbus Delivers Second Jet To Iran Air

March 10, 2017

Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new Airbus A330 as part of its fleet renewal.

The A330-200 is the second new aircraft delivered to the airline after an A321 in January. The handover took place at Airbus’s Toulouse delivery facility.

The deliveries come after US-imposed sanctions against Iran were partly lifted last year.

The airline said at the time of the first handover that it was part of Iran Air’s “ambitious passenger aircraft fleet renewal and its stronger presence in international civil aviation.”