Airbus Books Strong Sales On Final Day In Paris

June 22, 2017

Airbus finished the Paris Air Show strongly with orders and commitments for 107 aircraft on the final trade day in Le Bourget.

Two Iranian carriers led the list on Thursday with a total of 73 aircraft including A320s and A330s in orders yet to be finalised.

Iran Airtour airline signed a memorandum of understanding for 45 A320neo-family aircraft, which Airbus said is contingent on approvals, including from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Iran Airtour chairman Majid Shekari said the A320s “will contribute to our growth and expansion strategy. Our success as a domestic and regional airline will be reinforced by this investment.”

Iran’s Zagros Airlines also signed a memorandum of understanding, this time for 20 A320neo and 8 A330neo aircraft. The memorandum, if finalised, will add to the airline’s existing fleet of 11 A320-family planes. Airbus again said that the MOU is contingent on all necessary approvals.

Malaysia AirAsia added to its extensive existing Airbus order book with a firm order for 14 A320ceos, valued at USD$1.39 billion at list prices. The order sees the Kuala Lumpur-based airline’s order total rise to 592 A320-family aircraft. It currently has 171 A320ceo and eight A320neo planes in service with its various units.

And squeezing in at the last moment on Thursday was a memorandum of understanding with Tibet Financial Leasing for 20 Airbus A321neos. A firm order would be worth $2.5 billion at list prices. This is the second MOU Tibet Financial Leasing signed at the Paris show, adding to one for 20 Boeing 737 MAXs on the opening day.

Airbus said it took USD$39.7 billion worth of new business in Paris, with commitments for a total of 326 aircraft. The total was split between 144 firm orders worth $18.5 billion and MOUs for 182 aircraft valued at $21.2 billion when finalised.

The A320 family received the highest number of orders and commitments at the airshow, 306 in total. That breaks down into 132 firm orders and MOUs for 174 aircraft.

The wide-body order total was a much more modest 20 worth $5.9 billion. Twelve of those were firm orders and eight from MOUs.