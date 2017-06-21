Airbus Announces Two Orders At Paris Air Show

June 21, 2017

Airbus had another subdued day in terms of orders at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, with two airlines signing deals for new aircraft.

Wizz Air will add to its fleet of A320-family aircraft with an order for 10 current generation A321ceos, in a deal worth USD$1.16 billlion at list prices.

Wizz, which styles itself the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, already has 19 A321ceos in service, with another 22 set for delivery by 2019. The airline also has 110 A321neos on order.

“Since its introduction at Wizz Air in November 2015, the Airbus A321ceo has delivered significant cost advantages,” chief executive József Váradi said. Including the new order, it “will see Wizz Air take delivery of 140 new aircraft between now and 2024.”

The other carrier to place an order with Airbus on Wednesday was Portugal’s Hi Fly which will add two A330-200s to its fleet.

Hi Fly CEO Paulo Mirpuri said “This acquisition is part of our strategy to renew our fleet and progressively own all the aircraft we operate.”

Airbus also announced delivery of an A321neo to WOW air. The Icelandic carrier is the first European airline to operate the A321neo.