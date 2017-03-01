Airbus A321neo Gets CFM Type Approval

March 1, 2017

The Airbus A321neo powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines has been granted joint Type Certification from European and US aviation regulators.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded certification after over 400 flight hours on more than 160 test flights.

Airbus said “The tests validated the aircraft airframe and systems well beyond their design limits to meet all airworthiness criteria.”

The A321neo with CFM’s LEAP-1A engines is the fourth member of the A320neo family to gain certification over the last 15 months, adding to the A321neo powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM, and similar engines for the smaller A320neo.